Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Was Armed With Knife During Wedding Day Home Break-in

Jason Alexander is going to have a difficult time fighting the trespassing charges for attempting to crash his ex-wife Britney Spears' wedding. Spears was prepping to marry Sam Asghari in a ceremony held at her California home on Thursday, June 9, when she got an unexpected visit from her ex. Alexander went live on Instagram after showing up at the singer's wedding, claiming he was on the guest list. The video is grainy, but per TMZ, he was approached by security, whom he told he was invited by Spears. He was able to make it inside Spears' home, where he continued to live stream but was eventually restrained outside by security.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to a trespassing call, and were still on the scene at the time of TMZ's initial report. Photos of Alexander being tussled to the ground by what appeared to be security surfaced. He was booked charged, and now Spears has been granted a restraining order against him, citing that he's done this before. Per TMZ, the order notes that "(He) has continually trespassed on her property. Alexander advised multiple times no welcomed." Shockingly, he had a knife on him at the time of the wedding crash. Alexander must stay at least 100 yards away from both Ashgari and Spears, as well as her home.

The wedding wasn't the first time Alexander has made headlines in recent years over Spears. He showed public support for her during the #FreeBritney movement, even attending a rally outside an L.A. courthouse in August 2020, and told TMZ cameras he and Spears had recently been in communication. The former couple wed in Vegas in Jan. 2004 and split 55 hours later.

Alexander's crash didn't stop the wedding. The ceremony and subsequent reception went off without a hitch, and big names like Madonna were in attendance. Spears is obviously upset over the incident but happy to be officially married to Asghari.

Her attorney Mathew Rosengart, tells TMZ: "I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted. This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately, Britney is safe and she was a beautiful and happy bride."