Black-ish star Deon Cole has been hospitalized amid the wildfires devastating Los Angeles. The actor, known as Charlie Telphy on the ABC sitcom, took to Instagram to share that he spent his 53rd birthday in the hospital. “Thank u all for your birthday well wishes,” Cole shared alongside a photo of him in a hospital bed hooked up to IVs. “I sure could use them. Thank you all.”

While Cole didn’t get into too many details about his hospital visit, he later shared a video from when he evacuated during the wildfires. “This day is devastating!!!!” he wrote. “Left the hospital earlier, sick af, went home, then had to packed what I could to evacuate. As I drove away I seen the fire rising from behind my house, It’s a nightmare!!! I got the flowers my mom gave me before she passed tho.”

In the video, Cole comments on the fires right of his house as he’s driving away. He’s just one of thousands who have lost their homes and/or evacuated due to the several wildfires destroying Los Angeles. Many celebrities have been directly affected, while others have been helping out their friends and family and other residents in need. From the sounds of things, Cole was able to get away with the important things even if he didn’t have time. And he is safe and sound, which is all that truly matters.

As of now, he has yet to clarify what exactly put him in the hospital, but it doesn’t seem to be too bad if he was able to be discharged. Even if he did have to spend his birthday in a way he didn’t plan. Cole hasn’t shared anything on Instagram since he evacuated four days ago. Many famous friends shared their condolences and prayers, including Yvette Nicole Brown and Cedric the Entertainer.

Meanwhile, the wildfires are continuing to ravage Los Angeles, decimating homes, buildings, and iconic filming locations such as the mansions from Hacks and Succession, as well as the high school from Carrie, Freaky Friday, and Teen Wolf. TV show productions were put on pause, but it’s unknown when they will go back to normal. Jimmy Kimmel Live also suspended filming but finally had its first show back on Monday night.