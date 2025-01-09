‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and ‘After Midnight’ Suspend Production Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Late-night shows Jimmy Kimmel Live and After Midnight are taking a bit of a break. As wildfires continue to devastate the City of Los Angeles, many shows have had to pause production out of caution and due to many neighborhoods having to evacuate. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live and CBS’ After Midnight are among those pausing production, with live tapings suspended for the time being, according to Deadline.

Set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight were Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, High Potential’s Kaitlin Olson, and musical guest The Smashing Pumpkins. Timothée Chalamet, Golden Globe winner Fernanda Torres, and musical guest the Lumineers were set to appear on the show tomorrow, but according to ticket website 1iota, tomorrow’s taping has also been canceled. It’s unknown if any of them will be rescheduled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured L to R: Taylor Tomlinson, Michael Urie, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie. Photo: Sonja Fleming

As for After Midnight, there will be reruns for the remainder of the week. Heather McMahan, Zach Noe Towers, and Lisa Rinna were supposed to appear in tonight’s episode, while Dustin Nickerson, Russell Howard, and Aparna Nancherla were on for tomorrow, with Friday a rerun. Now tonight and tomorrow will be reruns as well, all episodes from December.

Jimmy Kimmel Live and After Midnight are not the only shows putting a brief pause on production because of the wildfires. Prime Video’s Fallout is delaying restarting production by a couple of days out of caution, while NCIS, Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, Suits LA, The Pitt, and Happy’s Place are among the several that are already taking a pause after just coming back from the holidays. It’s unknown how long this production pause will last, but it’s all dependent on the wildfires.

While there won’t be new episodes of either, the reruns will surely still keep viewers happy, especially if they contain fan-favorite guests. At the very least, there is hope that production doesn’t have to be suspended longer than this week, but with evacuations continuing, as well as school and job closures, and even more fires popping up, it’s hard to tell how things will go into the weekend.