‘Succession’ Mansion From HBO Series Burns to Ground in LA Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire is one of several wildfires burning across the Los Angeles area with over 22,000 acres and the mansion from Succession was reportedly directly in its path. According to Daily Mail, the $125 million mega-mansion with 18 bedrooms was burned down in the wildfires. The outlet shared before and after photos of the mansion, which was featured in the fourth and final season of Succession after the Roy siblings, played by Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, bought it.

The mansion was bought by Luminar Technologies boss Austin Russell in 2021 for $83 million. The sprawling mansion also had six bathrooms, a “Nobu-designed chef’s kitchen, a 20-seat theater, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a state-of-the-art swimming pool, and more. As seen in pictures, the pool was nothing but a singed wooden pit with murky black water. The mansion is just one of over 10,000 buildings that have been taken over by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu, with thousands of residents having to evacuate.

The wildfires have been burning down other iconic filming locations, such as the Hacks mansion and Palisades Charter High School, which was seen in Freaky Friday, Carrie, and Teen Wolf, and more. Studios have shut down productions as well as red carpet events and award shows due to the fires, which have displaced thousands of residents. Many celebrities have also been affected by the fires, with several lending a hand to their fellow Angelinos and the first responders risking their lives.

Meanwhile, fans of Succession would certainly recognize the mansion, at least in its heyday. It’s featured prominently in the opening minutes of Succession Season 4, with the series showing off the winding driveaway, infinity pool, and incredible views in the Santa Monica Mountains. Via Deadline, the listing was described as an “avant-garde masterpiece that transcends conventional luxury. This architectural tour de force commands breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor opulence through cutting-edge design and bespoke craftsmanship.”

The Roy family’s summer home, which was the Henry Ford II Estate, is in the Hamptons, while the three-level apartment that Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy called home is on 72nd Street in New York, overlooking Central Park, so both of those are just fine. Succession ended in May 2023 after four seasons and nearly 40 episodes on HBO.