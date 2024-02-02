Anthony Anderson Hospitalized After On-Set Brawl

Anthony Anderson took a trip to the emergency room after a fight on the set of his upcoming movie G20 got a little too real. The Black-ish actor, 53, took to Instagram Thursday with a photo of him throwing up a peace sign from a hospital gurney, reflecting on the necessity of a stunt double as you age while sharing the story of what went down while shooting Cape Town, South Africa, in his tongue-in-cheek caption.

"I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn't win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that's who! I'm not as young as I used to be!" Anderson wrote in his caption, assuring worried followers that the "CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion." He joked of his inanimate opponent, "That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!" adding the hashtags, "#RQQ #G20 #setlife #moviefights #justakidfromcompton #huskyandhandsome #bidzaddy #acbarbeque."

Anderson would later post a photo of the chair that caused all his problems, joking in the caption, "This is the chair that whooped my a- last night!" The actor continued, "Something about it is menacing! It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today it was grinning at me! Little does he know I got something for that a-! He gone learn today!"

Anderson was met with concerned comments from his fans and friends, including former Black-ish wife Tracee Ellis Ross. "@anthonyanderson you are not made of rubber," she chided in the comment section. "Im so glad you are ok." Others took the same joking tone as Anderson did, with actress Kym Whitley writing, "Damn Anthony!! You know better!!! I'm call your mama!!!"

Anderson's injury went down on the set of the new action thriller directed by Patricia Riggen, written by Logan and Noah Miller, and produced by and starring Viola Davis. G20 tells the story of terrorists taking over the G20 Summit and features a star-studded cast including Anderson, Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent), Antony Starr (The Boys), Douglas Hodge (The Great), Elizabeth Marvel (The Color Purple), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Clark Gregg (Painkiller), Christopher Farrar (Home Team), John Hoogenakker (Waco: The Aftermath) and MeeWha Alana Lee (Umma). Also included in the cast are Theo Bongani Ndyalvane, Conrad Kemp, Joseph Steven Yang, Emmanuel Castis, David James, Noxolo Dlamini and Gideon Emery.