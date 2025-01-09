TV Show Productions Paused Due to Los Angeles Wildfires

Just as actors were getting back to work after the holidays, television productions are shutting down across the Los Angeles area due to the wildfires raging the city. With evacuations happening in multiple neighborhoods in the city as fires continue, studios are suspending production for both scripted and unscripted series on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

Warner Bros. has closed down its popular studio tour and closed production in Burbank. Affected shows include Abbott Elementary, All American, new Max series The Pitt, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and an upcoming Leanne Morgan project, according to Deadline, all of which were either set to film, do table reads, or rehearse today. ABC’s 20th Television fare, Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey, will also not be filming.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Warrick Page/MAX)

On the CBS Studios front, they have also decided to shutter productions on numerous shows, including NCIS in Santa Clarita and NCIS: Origins on the Paramount lot. While The Neighborhood and Poppa’s House film in LA, the two sitcoms were not scheduled to film today but are still working remotely. Meanwhile, Universal Studios Hollywood is also shutting down for the day along with Universal CityWalk, and NBCUniversal is closing the lower lot as well, meaning Hacks, Happy’s Place, Loot, Ted, and new series Suits LA will not be filming.

Prime Video’s Fallout was set to start up production soon after the holiday break but has since shifted its return date by a couple of days out of caution. The post-apocalyptic drama is currently in the midst of filming its second season in Santa Clarita. Scripted shows are not all that are being put on pause. Late-night shows Jimmy Kimmel Live and After Midnight have canceled tapings for the day.

It’s unknown when filming will start back up for any of these shows and if any more will join them, but it’s dependent on the wildfires. And unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be getting any better, at least for the time being. Many celebrities have been taking to social media to pray for those affected by the fires, and some even being affected by it themselves. It’s a heartbreaking time and one can only hope that everyone in the area is safe.