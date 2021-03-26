Bindi Irwin Says Dad Steve Irwin 'Would've Been a Good Grandpa'

✖

Bindi Irwin knows her father, Steve Irwin, would have been "over the moon" to welcome his first grandchild. On Thursday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star announced the arrival of her and husband Chandler Powell's baby girl. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell entered the world on March 25, 2021 — exactly one year after her parents walked down the aisle in 2020. During her pregnancy, Bindi Irwin spoke about how her dad Steve Irwin — who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in 2006 — would have been an outstanding grandparent.

Irwin told Entertainment Tonight last month that the Crocodile Hunter star would have been a "good, good grandpa." "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect," she said fondly. When it comes to making sure her daughter does get to know her grandpa, Bindi added, "But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special." Mom Terri Irwin then chimed in that her late husband would be "over the moon" to become a grandfather. "I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would've worn during any of the milestones," she added. "He would've worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything."

Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w7b9wAl5VO — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) January 14, 2021

In her announcement, Bindi Irwin wrote that Grace's middle name "Warrior Irwin" is "a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior." Powell's last name is a reminder that little Grace already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Bindi announced she was expecting back in August, sharing the next month that she and Powell would be having a little girl. Brother Robert Irwin added Wednesday that his father would be "insanely excited" about the new addition to the family and that he felt it was "really special" that the family continues to be able to honor him in everything they do "and make sure that that legacy never, ever dies no matter what."

"And now with a new little wildlife warrior taking on the charge, he would just be insanely excited. I can't even imagine. It'd be amazing!" Robert shared. As for becoming an uncle himself, the wildlife photographer gushed, "I am just so excited! I can't wait to just throw her in with absolutely everything. She is gonna be — ah, I'm so excited! She can have whatever she wants and do whatever she wants! It's gonna be awesome."

In January, Bindi and her husband recreated one of Terri's maternity photos featuring Steve and Bindi kissing her belly. What Terri said people don't know is that the original photograph was a candid. "We're all walking through the zoo and Steve said, 'I don't know how that, it's like your tummy defies gravity,'" she recalled. "So I pull my shirt up to show my tummy. And if you look at my face. I'm like, 'What are we doing?' And he kissed my tummy. It wasn't a photoshoot. It was just Steve marveling at the miracle, at the sheer size."

Bindi said it was one of her "favorite photos ever captured" of her parents, and something she planned to recreate throughout her pregnancy. "It's so special for us getting ready for the next generation of wildlife warrior," she said. "I can remember the day that picture was taken so vividly because I was about five years old, just waiting for my sweet baby brother to be born. And I was so excited and happy and thrilled with this, this joy and anticipation to see what he would be like. And now I feel like this new wave of joy, waiting for her to be born and getting to see the world through her eyes is going to be such a blessing to see what her passions are in life."