Bindi Irwin Recreates Parents' 'Special' Baby Bump Photo and Fans Are Emotional

Bindi Irwin is making fans emotional during her pregnancy, having recently recreated an old photo of her parents Steve and Terri Irwin when Terri was pregnant with Bindi's younger brother Robert Irwin. In the sweet original photo, Terri poses with her black shirt pulled up over her baby bump while Steve and a young Bindi bend over to kiss it, all three Irwins looking at the camera. In Bindi's present-day reenactment, she cradles her bump just like her mom did while husband Chandler Powell bends down to kiss it.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third-trimester love," Irwin, 22, captioned the two photos. The Australian television personality recently entered into her third trimester, having shared toward the end of December that she was 26 weeks pregnant. The Dancing With the Stars champion has been sharing periodic baby bump updates and pregnancy facts; true to her conservationist roots, in November, she wrote that at 20 weeks, her and Powell's baby girl was "about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick."

Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w7b9wAl5VO — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) January 14, 2021

Irwin and Powell revealed in August that they were expecting their first child. At the time, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star noted that she and Powell "really wanted [fans] to be part of [their] journey from the beginning of this new life chapter." To announce the exciting news, they posed together holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform shirt. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin captioned the post. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you."

The baby news came five months after Irwin and Powell tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Australia Zoo in Queensland. They were forced to significantly alter their wedding plans, as Irwin revealed they didn't have guests but had initially planned the "beautiful day for nearly a year." Calling it a "very difficult decision" but one important to "keep everyone safe," Irwin said she wished she and Powell's friends and family could have attended.

"Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory," she wrote of the special day. "We shared tears and smiles and love."

Fans have been emotional throughout Irwin's pregnancy, too, and her latest baby bump photo sparked many heartfelt emotions. Scroll down to see what fans are saying on social media.