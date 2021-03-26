Bindi Irwin Reveals How Newborn Daughter's Name Pays Tribute to Late Dad Steve Irwin

✖

Bindi Irwin is passing on the legacy of her late father, Steve Irwin, through the name of her first child. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star welcomed daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell with husband Chandler Powell on March 25, the date of their first wedding anniversary, announcing the news the following day alongside a photo of their baby girl.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," the new mom wrote of how they came to choose her name. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s." As for her middle name, Warrior Irwin, it is "a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior." Powell's last name is a reminder that little Grace already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Born at 7 lbs. 7 oz. and measuring 20 in., Grace's arrival was a fortuitous one as the couple celebrated their first year as a married couple. The two had originally planned a large wedding, but married in an intimate, family-only ceremony at the Australia Zoo at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing in August they were expecting their first child. "Celebrating the two loves of my life," Irwin wrote of the special date their daughter was born. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter."

The new parents are already basking in the love of baby Grace. "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," Irwin shared on social media. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Fans of the Dancing With the Stars alum might have guessed that Wildlife Warrior might play a role in her baby's name, as she repeatedly called her unborn child by that nickname throughout her pregnancy. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior,'" she told The Bump in February. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," she explained, adding that she and Powell had been "referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior." She shared of passing on her father's passion for wildlife conservation, "I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place."