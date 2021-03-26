✖

Crikey! A new Wildlife Warrior has joined the Irwin family! Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell have officially welcomed their first child together, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, the couple announced Friday, after the new mom gave birth on March 25, the date of their first wedding anniversary.

Irwin and Powell shared the big news alongside a photo of their little girl on social media, revealing that she was named after the new mom's great-grandmother and relatives in Powell's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, were meant as a tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, and his legacy as a Wildlife Warrior.

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcJGCrTcFs — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 26, 2021

The little one's arrival comes after the proud parents first announced in August 2020 they were expecting. Irwin shared the exciting news by posting a photo of herself and Powell holding a tiny Australia Zoo uniform shirt, with the conservationist proudly writing, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," adding that she and her husband "couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives." The couple later revealed that their little one on the way was a baby girl.

Following the announcement, Irwin, who said she and her husband wanted fans "to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," shared frequent updates, including plenty of baby bump photos as she approached her due date. In January, the then soon-to-be mom gave fans a glimpse at her daughter's nursery, which drew plenty of inspiration from nature with bunnies, butterflies, and flowers decorating the walls. Irwin also reflected on how "over the moon" her father, the late Steve Irwin, would be to be a grandpa, noting that she and Powell were looking forward to being "able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries."

The couple's bundle of joy comes seven years after Irwin and Powell first sparked romance back in 2014. The couple began a long-distance relationship before Powell eventually made the move to Australia and joined the Irwin family business at the Australia Zoo. He dropped to one knee on Irwin's 21st birthday in July, with the couple tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in March 2020 after their initial wedding plans were upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Irwin's younger brother, Robert, walked her down the aisle on her big day.