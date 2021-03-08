✖

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell marked International Women's Day on Monday by celebrating their upcoming arrival. The couple, who are currently expecting a daughter, their first child together, each took to their respective Instagram accounts, where they penned sweet messages for the occasion celebrating all of the women in their lives, including their baby girl.

As she counts down the days until she gives birth, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, shared a photo of herself and her mother, Terri Irwin, both delicately cradling her growing baby bump. Using the International Women's Day hashtag, she shared a quote honoring women, reading: "Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them." She tagged the Australia Zoo in the post, which marked the occasion in a post of its own honoring the two Irwin women as well as "adorable Elle the wombat."

Over on his own account, Powell shared a group photo with some of the women in his life, including his wife, mother-in-law, and his own mother. He wrote that on "this [International Women's Day] and every day I'm thankful for the amazing women in my life," including his "beautiful wife, mom and mum-in-law," who he called "incredible." He went on to give a special shout-out to his daughter, adding, "this year [Bindi Irwin] and I are also celebrating our gorgeous daughter who will be arriving soon."

Irwin's younger brother, Robert, also gave a nod to his niece in a tribute to his mom and sister. In his post, said he knows his sister "is going to be such an incredible mother to this new little baby girl" and said that on International Women's Day he was "thinking about how awesome it's going to be for another strong and determined woman to enter the world. She'll get such an incredible role model to learn from in Bindi!"

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo in April 2020, Irwin and Powell shared the exciting news in August that they are expecting their first child together. While the couple are waiting to give their little one a name until she arrives, they have revealed the sweet nickname they have for her: Baby Wildlife Warrior. The couple are expected to welcome their little girl this spring, with Terri having recently revealed that her daughter's due date is sometime in March.