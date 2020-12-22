Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shows off 26-Week Baby Bump in New Photo

✖

Bindi Irwin just shared another exciting pregnancy update with her fans. According to Entertainment Tonight, Irwin posted a photo on her Instagram Story in which she marked the 26-week milestone of her pregnancy. Irwin initially shared that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Chandler Powell, back in August.

On Tuesday, Irwin shared a "bumpdate" with her fans and showed off her growing baby bump in the process. The 22-year-old posted a photo on Instagram in which she dons a black, form-fitting top as she cradles her baby bump. She also posted a few subsequent photos of herself and a shingleback lizard, as she noted that her baby is the same size as the creature at the moment. Irwin wrote, "I thought I’d share a bumpdate with you. Thank you for your lovely comments and support on this remarkable journey. Now that I’m 26 weeks pregnant, our daughter is about the same size as a shingleback lizard. Swipe across to meet Pinecone the shingleback lizard who I think is really excited about that."

As previously mentioned, Irwin told fans that she was expecting her first child back in August. At the time, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star noted that she was in her first trimester. While many pregnant women typically wait until the second trimester to announce their pregnancy, Irwin wrote that she and her husband "really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter." To announce the exciting news, the couple posed together while holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform shirt. Irwin captioned the photo with, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

She added, "We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light." The couple's baby news came several months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at the Australia Zoo in Queensland. Since their nuptials came amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Irwin and Powell decided to keep their ceremony private and small in order to keep everyone safe.