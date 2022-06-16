Bam Margera Reportedly Returns to Rehab After Being Located by Authorities

Bam Margera is no longer missing. Authorities found the stunt performer hiding out in a Florida hotel room on June 15 after he fled a nearby rehab facility two days earlier.

Local police and a crisis intervention team found Margera, 42, at a Delray Beach hotel. A source close to Margera told TMZ he had stopped taking his medication since leaving the facility, and they weren't sure if he had relapsed. The Jackass alum was escorted back to the treatment center voluntarily without resistance.

Margera reportedly left the treatment center by himself earlier in the week, TMZ reported. He was legally required to return to rehab due to a court order, so his absence led to the alleged missing person claim and his return by law enforcement.

According to the outlet, Margera grew frustrated at the rehab center for not receiving special treatment as a celebrity, as he had previously, and left. Margera continued using social media while he was away from the Delray Beach center and updated his sobriety status for fans. He captioned an image of him with Dominick, "MMA fighter, chiropractor and ten years sober Dominick, is my new AA sponsor."

Margera also posted a since-expired photo with Machine Gun Kelly on social media, who was touring in Jacksonville, Florida, at the time Margera was considered missing. Nikki Boyd, Margera's wife, was also pictured, reported Page Six.

He was admitted to rehab after an incident at a Florida hotel last year. "When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge's order for court-ordered rehabilitation," the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office stated last September.

Margera announced in mid-May that he had completed a full year of inpatient alcohol treatment. Also, he said he would continue to take outpatient rehabilitation classes to improve his sobriety. While Margera was receiving outpatient treatment, Boyd and son Phoenix, 4, moved into an apartment on the rehabilitation center property, where they spent time with him.

Margera is currently not involved with the Jackass franchise. He was dropped from Jackass Forever for failing to meet the wellness agreement's conditions, one of which was his sobriety after testing positive for Adderall.

In response to his firing, Margera filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, director Spike Jonze, and Paramount Pictures, citing "inhumane, abusive and discriminatory treatment." The case was later dismissed, and the suit was settled in April.