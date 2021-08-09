Bam Margera Sues Johnny Knoxville for 'Jackass 4' Firing

✖

Bam Margera is taking his issues with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville to court, filing a lawsuit against his former friend alleging that the contract he was forced to sign to participate in Jackass 4 amounted to psychological torture. After being fired from the upcoming film, scheduled to be released in October, Margera filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine as well as Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks, reported TMZ Monday.

Margera claims in the lawsuit that Knoxville, Jonze and Tremaine forced him to sign a "wellness agreement" while he was in rehab back in 2019 to participate in the new Jackass movie, but that he didn't have time to run it past an attorney. The former reality star claimed the agreement subjected him to regular drug and alcohol tests and he was forced to take prescription drugs that he said left him feeling depressed and drained.

Margera was fired from the fourth movie in the Jackass franchise for failing to abide by those conditions, but he claims he only tested positive on a drug test for Adderall, for which he claims to have a prescription. The MTV star said his treatment at the hands of Paramount and the Jackass team was "inhumane" and "discriminatory," comparing it to Britney Spears' conservatorship case.

Margera has publicly attacked the Jackass team for months, and in May, Tremaine was granted a three-year restraining order against him following alleged death threats towards him and his family made by Margera. Tremaine claimed in his filing that Margera called his colleague and claimed "that he has 'powers as a wizard' and 'can create and strike lightning' while speaking at times using numbers instead of English." In filing for the protective order, the director said he was "in great fear" for his and his family's safety.

Jackass' Steve-O has spoken out about Margera's current condition and attacks on their co-stars, writing in the comment section of a post his friend made attacking Knoxville and Tremaine that those two "are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life." He added that "everyone bent over backwards" to get Margera in the movie, and all that was required of him was to "not get loaded." Glover said Margera "continued to get loaded, it's that simple." He ended his comment with an aside to Margera, adding, "We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick."