Bam Margera has reportedly settled his wrongful termination lawsuit against former Jackass colleagues Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeffrey Tremaine as well as Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks. Margera filed documents in court asking to dismiss the lawsuit, reportedly following a private settlement with the parties, TMZ reports.

The former MTV star previously claimed he was forced to sign an agreement to participate in Jackass Forever that required him to submit to drug and alcohol testing as well as agree to take prescription drugs he said left him tired and depressed. Margera also claimed that he didn't have a chance to run the "wellness agreement" by an attorney before signing it. When Margera did not comply, testing positive for Adderall usage, he was fired from the production.

While Margera claimed he had been prescribed the Adderall for more than a decade, attorneys for the Jackass producers denied his allegations in court back in October. "Separate and apart from its legal insufficiency, Margera's complaint is riddled with outright lies," their attorneys began, denying Margera's "absurd" allegations that Knoxville, Tremaine, and Jonze "accosted him in a rehab facility and browbeat him into signing a draconian sobriety contract," that he was "fraudulently induced and coerced into signing his talent agreement with Paramount," and prescribed a "cocktail of pills" by a Paramount doctor. The Adderall in question, attorneys continued, was not prescribed, and Margera "admitted that he bought it off the street."

In December, Margera would continue to claim in court that his issues with addiction first started while he was filming Jackass due to the extreme stunts the show was based around. "I did not have any issues with addiction and drug use until I began my involvement...with the Jackass franchise," he wrote in court documents. "It was not until then that I became dependent on Adderall and pain medications to maintain the focus needed to satisfy the production schedule of Defendants for my various television and motion picture projects and to manage the pain associated with the injuries I suffered performing the stunts in those productions."