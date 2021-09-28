Bam Margera Reportedly Taken to Rehab Facility by Police

Bam Margera was transported to a rehab facility by police Sunday after law enforcement received reports that the Jackass star was “emotionally distressed” at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida, reports TMZ. When officers arrived on the scene, the outlet reports they were aware of a court order directing Margera to go to rehab and assisted him to get there. The MTV alum was not arrested and is not facing pending charges.

Margera has been having a difficult time lately, with wife Nicole Boyd filing documents in court last month seeking full custody of their 3-year-old son Pheonix. While Boyd has not filed for divorce, she is seeking only monitored visitation rights for her husband. Margera was also fired from the upcoming Jackass Forever film after failing to comply with the terms of his contract, for which he filed a lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremaine as well as Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks in August.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Margera claimed in the lawsuit that Knoxville, Jonze and Tremaine forced him to sign a “wellness agreement” while he was in rehab back in 2019 in order to participate in the new Jackass movie. The agreement allegedly subjected Margera to regular drug and alcohol tests and required him to take prescription drugs he said left him feeling depressed. Margera’s public attacks toward Knoxville and Tremaine began months ago, with the director being granted a three-year restraining order against his former colleague back in May. Tremaine cited alleged death threats made towards him and his family by Margera, saying he was in “great fear” for their safety.

Margera’s former Jackass co-star Steve-O previously called out Margera’s claims on Instagram, saying “everyone bent over backwards” to get Margera in the movie, and all that was required of him was to “not get loaded.” The skateboarder “continued to get loaded; it’s that simple,” Steve-O continued, writing directly to his friend, “We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable you or encourage you to stay sick.”