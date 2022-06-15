Bam Margera Reported Missing After Leaving Rehab Facility Without Permission

✖

Authorities in Florida are looking for Bam Margera after the Jackass alum was reported missing from his court-ordered rehab facility Monday. The 42-year-old troubled star fled the Delray Beach treatment center in a black vehicle after he allegedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the facility's services and "restrictions," according to a Delray Beach police report obtained by TMZ.

The facility's manager told police that Margera told him he was unhappy with the facility and their services and informed them he would be leaving. The Jackass alum, who in mid-May celebrated one year of working through a treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse, said he would instead be checking himself into a different rehab centre in the area before leaving in a black sedan. Margera had been in the facility under a court order, and there was concern that he was leaving without authorization. However, staff at the facility felt that Margera did not appear to be a danger to himself or others.

Sources close to Margera told the outlet that the star "was currently staying at a sober living facility and had recently got into an argument with his wife." Margera reportedly made the "impulsive decision" to leave the facility due to issues he had with the facility, including issues surrounding his recent health emergency. Last month, Margera wound up in the emergency room after he headed over to the skate park during a 30-minute break in his Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. He was involved in a freak skateboarding accident while attempting to successfully do a skateboarding trick he hadn't done in over a year. Margera broke his wrist for the 10th time and dislocated his elbow after he headed over to the skate park during a 30-minute break. TMZ reports that following the incident, Margera claimed the rehab facility was not setting up his physical therapy appointments.

Although Margera's whereabouts remain unclear at this time, and authorities' search for him has so far come up empty-handed, he has remained active on social media in the hours since his reported disappearance. On Tuesday, he shared a photo to Instagram, writing, "MMA fighter, chiropractor and ten years sober Dominick, is my new AA sponsor." Later that same day, he shared a photo to his Instagram Story of himself with his wife Nicole Boyd and Machine Gun Kelly. Friends and family are said to be "working on getting him back to the facility, and back on track."