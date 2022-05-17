Bam Margera Reaches Major Sobriety Milestone

✖

Bam Margera is celebrating a major milestone in his sobriety journey as he marks one year of working through a treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse. The Jackass star took to Instagram to share his achievement, writing "1 Year!" on his hand for the camera. "ONE YEAR of treatment!" he captioned the shot, adding in the hashtags, "f- Yeah," "bam's back" and "bam's free."

Margera told TMZ that he just recently finished the year-long program at a facility in Florida and would continue to attend outpatient treatment classes for the next couple of months. Currently, Margera is living near his rehab center in Boca Raton with his wife Nikki and son Pheonix, who recently moved in after he was able to live outside of the treatment center.

Margera's comment section was filled with support from his followers, including longtime friend and co-star Brandon Novak. "The only time we fail is when we quit trying," Novak wrote alongside prayer hand and heart emojis. "Love you my brother and extremely proud of your creamstain assss."

Novak told TMZ that as Margera gets back to working out and living his life, it's the closest he's seen his Viva La Bam co-star to the person he was when they were growing up together on the skateboarding scene. Margera's struggle with drugs and alcohol may have kept him from the latest Jackass movie after he failed a drug test, but with his lawsuit settled out of court, Margera said he's feeling happy with the outcome and vindicated moving forward. The MTV alum said he eventually wants to move back to Southern California to work with sober skaters on future projects.

Margera claimed in his wrongful termination lawsuit against former Jackass colleagues Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeffrey Tremaine as well as Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment and Gorilla Flicks that his issues with addiction first started during the filming of the extreme stunt show.

"I did not have any issues with addiction and drug use until I began my involvement...with the Jackass franchise," he wrote in court documents. "It was not until then that I became dependent on Adderall and pain medications to maintain the focus needed to satisfy the production schedule of Defendants for my various television and motion picture projects and to manage the pain associated with the injuries I suffered performing the stunts in those productions."