Amanda Bynes Clears up Relationship Status in Statement Following Dramatic 911 Call

✖

Amanda Bynes clarified where her relationship with fiance Paul Michael stands after a dramatic episode played out on social media Thursday. Bynes, 36, accused Michael of relapsing and using drugs, allegations he then denied. Bynes issued a correction after Michael tested negative on an at-home drug test. In her latest statement, Bynes said the two are still in a relationship.

"I thought Paul relapsed, but I was wrong," the former Nickelodeon star told E! News Thursday evening. "He drug-tested for me from a drug test kit I bought from CVS. The drug test was negative for all substances. Paul and I are staying together. I am so sorry for the confusion I caused."

The eventful day for Bynes began early in the morning when she and Michael reportedly called the Los Angeles police. Officers arrived at her home at 2:30 a.m. after Michael called 911, reporting the two had a verbal dispute, reports TMZ. Michael allegedly told police Bynes was taking his Adderall medication and was out of control. He said she kicked him out of the house but waited for the police to arrive. Bynes also called the police because she feared for her safety.

"Officers responded to a call about a verbal dispute around 2:30 in the morning," an LAPD spokesperson told E! News. "They met and spoke with both parties and stood by as one of the parties gathered their belongings and left the location. No arrest was made."

Bynes' lawyer, David Esquibias, also told E! News the couple argued Wednesday night, and Bynes left her home "for her safety before the situation escalated." She was not at home when police arrived but is now back, Esquibias said, adding that she "remains focused on her well-being."

Bynes took the situation public when she published a now-deleted video on her Instagram Story. "Paul told me that he stopped using his medication," Bynes said. "I looked at his phone, and he was looking at mom and son porn...I forgot to mention... I found Paul's stash of crack cocaine. He's been using for the past six months. He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house."

Bynes said she made a mistake in a follow-up video, and Michael was looking at "MILF" pornography. "Correction: Paul looked up 'MILFs.' 'Moms and sons' just popped up. Also, I went to CVS, bought a drug test," Bynes said. "Paul tested clean. Paul's clean. Also, I had something in my teeth in my last video." Bynes also told E! News, "I misunderstood what Paul looked up online, it was 'MILFs' in the search engine, and that brought up other content."

In his statement, Michael told E! News that Bynes thought he had a stash and called the situation a "big misunderstanding." Although he admitted to relapse, he said it was "long in the past," and he is not using drugs now.

"I drug tested, and it was negative. The drug test was clean," Michael said. "The relapse was not any significance or a controlled or illegal substance. I am clean for many years. I called the police to [collect] my belongings that I needed. I have worked it out with her. We're together and moving past this moment."

Michael and Bynes have been dating since 2019 after meeting in rehab. The following year, Bynes returned to Instagram and announced their engagement. They have been working on music together, recording two singles. Michael told E! News they are "thinking about working on an album."

The situation played out just a month after Bynes' conservatorship was terminated. The conservatorship was implemented in 2013 when Bynes was hospitalized under a mental-health evaluation hold. Her mother oversaw the conservatorship. In February, Bynes filed to have the conservatorship ended. It was terminated on March 22.