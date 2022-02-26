Amanda Bynes’ Parents Have Surprising Reaction After She Files to End Conservatorship

While many assumed that Amanda Bynes‘ decision to seek the end of her conservatorship was inspired by Britney Spears, it seems that the situation is actually quite different. TMZ reports that Bynes and her parents have been working together to end her 9-year conservatorship and that her family has a very loving relationship. Bynes was put under the conservatorship in 2013 to help with her bipolar disorder, but since then she has gotten sober, worked toward a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, and gotten the help that she needs.

According to Bynes’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, this decision has been made since Bynes has put in the work. This conservatorship was never intended to last her entire life and she has made adequate progress in her mental health. Bynes’ parents are supportive of this life transition and see her taking back control of her life as a positive thing.

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013, at the age of 27. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, was made her legal conservator and given legal control of all Bynes’ personal, medical and financial decisions. This came after the actress allegedly started a small fire in a stranger’s driveway and was subsequently hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold. The following year, Bynes tweeted that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, one month after she was placed on a second 5150 hold.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that attorneys for the 35-year-old former actress submitted a petition to the Ventura County Superior Court, requesting that the conservatorship of her person, as well as the one over her estate, be terminated. A hearing has reportedly been scheduled for March 22.

Page Six went on to report that, in addition to the petition, Bynes also filed a capacity declaration. This is something the state of California requires to have updated records about in all conservatorship cases, as it is related to the “conservatee’s mental state.” This is something that can be submitted from a physician, psychologist, or “religious healing practitioner.” Esquibias issued a statement to People on Friday, saying, “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”