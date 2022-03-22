Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Likely to End, Per Judge’s Tentative Ruling

Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship will likely come to an end Tuesday morning after the actress filed last month to end the legal status after nearly nine years of someone else managing her personal and business affairs. A judge tentatively ruled Monday that the “conservatorship is no longer required.”

Judge Roger L. Lund of Ventura County Superior Court wrote Monday in the tentative ruling that the “grounds for the establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist” for Bynes, 35. The document states plainly, “The court intends to grant the petition for termination and order the conservatorship of the person of Amanda Bynes be terminated.” A final decision is set to come at a hearing Tuesday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship under her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, in late 2013 while she was undergoing court-ordered psychiatric care after reportedly starting a small fire in the driveway of a Thousand Oaks home. Other patterns of erratic behavior – like a hit-and-run and DUI – came before she was diagnosed with mental illness. In 2013, her parents said that she was paranoid, using drugs and had spent $1.2 million in only a few months. Since then, Bynes has gotten sober, graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and got engaged. Court documents state that over the past few years, Bynes has made significant strides and “desires to live free of any constraint.”

Since 2020, she has been living in what her attorney described as a “structured community for women” and last year she transitioned to an apartment community that offers independent living skills before the women live on their own. While living in the apartment community, Bynes underwent random toxicology screenings, weekly apartment checks and check-ins with her case manager. The manager said Bynes consistently tested negative for illegal substances.

The All That alum’s Tuesday hearing is set for 11 a.m. PT at the Ventura County Government Center Hall of Justice. Earlier this month, she spoke out on Instagram after filing to end her conservatorship. Sharing a selfie video to her followers, she said, “I want to thank you so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

Bynes’ parents are in support of her ending the conservatorship. “The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news,” attorney Tamar Arminak said in a phone interview Friday. “The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her. The 100 percent support her decision to end the conservatorship.”