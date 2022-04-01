Amanda Bynes Debuts New Ink After Removing Face Tattoo

Amanda Bynes is rocking three new tattoos just a week after her conservatorship was terminated. The Amanda Show alum debuted the new body art as she was out and about on Tuesday. The new ink, photos of which were published by Us Weekly, comes a few weeks after she had a tattoo on her face removed.

In the photos, Bynes had the name Paul inked in a large gothic font on her wrist, most likely in honor of her fiancé, Paul Michael. On her forearm is a red rose illustration and on her bicep is the word “dick” written in a script font. She wore a white tee, green camouflage print leggings and large sunglasses.

Earlier this month, Bynes – who turns 36 on Sunday – opened up on Instagram about the process of removing her face tattoo. “Tattoo removal progress,” the Easy A star captioned a video on March 9, revealing that the heart design had faded since she first got it in December 2019.

Bynes celebrated a major victory last week when a judge officially ended the nine-year conservatorship over her person. In 2013, she was placed under a temporary conservatorship when she was 27 after a series of mental health and substance abuse issues. A year later, her mother, Lynn Bynes, was named the conservator over Amanda’s health care and personal matters.

Bynes petitioned to end her conservatorship in February, noting in a mental capacity declaration that she is mentally fit to care for her own wellbeing. “What’s up Instagram, Amanda Bynes here,” she said in an Instagram video earlier this month. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love support. Peace out.” Bynes’ parents publicly supported their daughter’s plans and filed a declaration of support for the conservatorship to end.

Bynes expressed her joy after the conservatorship ended in a statement via her attorney, David A. Esquibias. She said that “words can’t even describe how I feel – wonderful news.” She continued, “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.”

As for her future, Bynes said, “In thelast several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors, including my fragrance line, and look forward to sharing more when I can.” That includes renting a Los Angeles-area home she “intends to share with Paul.”