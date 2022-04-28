Amanda Bynes' Fiancé Paul Michael Calls 911 After She Says She Found 'Stash of Crack Cocaine'

✖

Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael wound up in a high-tension situation recently, with Michael calling 911 for help after Bynes claimed she found a "stash of crack cocaine" in their home. According to TMZ, the couple was engaged in a "verbal dispute" when the police arrived. Michael told officers that Bynes had been taking Adderal and kicked him out of the house.

Over on Instagram, Bynes posted a since-deleted video telling her side of the story, claiming, "Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications. I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom's home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed." She added, "His behavior's alarming, and I'm afraid of what he'll do." Bynes then alleged that she "found Paul's stash of crack cocaine. He's been using for the past six months," she claimed. "He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house." TMZ states that they reached out to Michael for comment and he replied that he doesn't know "what the f— she's talking about."

Bynes later issued a follow-up video clarifying that Michael searched "milf" not "mom and son," and that he took a drug test that came back clean. Bynes' lawyer, David Esquibias, issued an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, explaining, "Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening. Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived." Esquibias added, "Amanda is now back home and denies Paul's claims of taking his medication. She remains focused on her well-being."

The incident comes one month after Bynes' nearly-nine-year conservatorship came to an end. In February, Bynes filed to end the legal conservatorship, with Page Six reporting that her attorneys submitted a petition to the Ventura County Superior Court, requesting that the conservatorship of her person, as well as the one over her estate, be terminated. Page Six went on to report that, in addition to the petition, Bynes also filed a capacity declaration. This is something the state of California requires to have updated records about in all conservatorship cases, as it is related to the "conservatee's mental state, which can be submitted from a physician, psychologist or "religious healing practitioner."

In March, the conservatorship was officially ended. Speaking out afterward, Bynes said, "Words can't even describe how I feel -- wonderful news." She added, "Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years."