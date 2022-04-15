Amanda Bynes Shares Surprising New Career Venture Following End of Conservatorship

✖

Amanda Bynes is taking on the music world. The What a Girl Wants actress dropped a new song titled "Diamonds" Wednesday with fiancé Paul Michael after her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship was terminated last month. The fashion student took to Instagram to share a preview of the track and advise her fans on how they can support her music career.

"DIAMONDS on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon music and itunes! search DIAMONDS Amanda Bynes Paul Michael," she wrote alongside the clip. In the song, Bynes raps, "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist/ Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fist/ Yeah, I whip." Bynes' attorney, David A. Esquibias, told PEOPLE the song was recorded in early 2020.

"Amanda is creative and playful. She had a lot of fun recording 'Diamonds' during the first shutdown of the pandemic," said Esquibias. "She is now able to share it with her fans." Bynes and Paul are currently working on also moving into a new home together in Los Angeles following the termination of her conservatorship in court. In a previous statement to PEOPLE, Bynes thanked her fans for their support all these years and looked to the future after being freed to make her own personal and financial decisions.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," she said last month. "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors – including my fragrance line – and look forward to sharing more when I can."

Bynes had been subject to a conservatorship on and off since August 2013, having had several encounters with police. The Big Fat Liar actress was also placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold. In October 2014, Bynes' mom, Lynne Bynes, retained a conservatorship over her daughter and has since been in legal and financial control of her daughter's estate until just last month.