Amanda Bynes’ ‘All That’ Co-Stars Weigh in on Her Conservatorship Hearing

Amanda Bynes’ former All That co-workers are lending her support as she faces her conservatorship battle. In late February, Bynes filed to end her conservatorship after nine years. In response, her All That castmates Leon Frierson and Christy Knowings have spoken out in support of Bynes, per TMZ.

Her former co-stars want Bynes to know that they’re in her corner. In fact, Frierson will even be in the courtroom on Tuesday for his former co-star’s conservatorship hearing. Despite the fact that they haven’t been in contact with Bynes in years, they look back on their time working alongside her fondly. Knowings, who isn’t able to attend the hearing due to auditions, told TMZ, “If it were me, I would want people to support me. Amanda’s a very different person today from the person she was back then, as we all are.”

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in 2013 after she engaged in a series of public episodes. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, was named as the conservator and was subsequently given legal control of the actor’s personal, medical, and financial decisions. In late February, Bynes submitted a petition to the Ventura County Superior Court to request that the conservatorship of both her person and estate come to an end. Her attorney, David A. Esquibias, told PEOPLE, “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

Bynes herself later released a statement on Instagram. She kept her message simple and told her followers that she had a court hearing coming up (set to take place on Tuesday). The She’s the Man star ended her message by saying, “I want to thank you so much for your love and support. Peace out.” While the star’s mother was named as the conservator of her estate, both she and Bynes’ father are said to be supportive of her decision regarding the state of the conservatorship.

Bynes’ legal matter came under new light amid Britney Spears’ very public conservatorship battle. Spears’ battle culminated in November 2021, which is when her conservatorship officially came to an end after over a decade. At the time, the singer’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said about the decision, “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”