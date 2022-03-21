Scarlett Johansson Reveals What She’s ‘Ashamed’ Of

Scarlett Johansson revealed one habit she is “ashamed” of during a recent stop on The Drew Barrymore Show. It is also a habit she is going to make sure her 7-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy never picks up on. Johansson also joked that she probably would not give her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, the time of day if they met when he was a teenager.

“My daughter may have asked me this before. I used to smoke when I was younger, and I’m so ashamed,” Johansson told Drew Barrymore on March 15. “I just don’t want her to ever think that I ever thought it was cool because she can never, ever, ever smoke.” Johansson then pointed out that it’s possible Rose would pick up smoking to be rebellious, but she hopes not. “I just hope she never figures that out,” Johansson added.

Barrymore also asked Johansson if she would have dated Jost in high school, just as Barrymore showed one of Jost’s high school yearbook photos. “Oh yeah, with the mushroom cut?” Johansson said, referring to the awkward haircut Jost has in the picture. Then, Johansson said she would not have dated Jost in high school because her brothers had the same haircut. “There’s no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like ‘I’ll try this,’” Johansson said.

Later, Barrymore showed Johansson a 2019 photo of Jost gazing at Johansson during a Saturday Night Live episode. “That is the way a man is supposed to look at his woman,” Barrymore said. “Just feeling seen by somebody else… Just to be seen is what it’s all about,” Johansson added.

Jost and Johansson began dating in 2017 and got engaged in May 2019. They married in October 2020 and welcomed their first child, Cosmo, last year. Johansson and her ex-husband Romaine Dauriac are parents to Rose.

Johansson was on Barrymore’s show to talk about her new skincare line, The Outset, co-founded with Kate Foster. The first wave of products was released on March 1, and Barrymore tested out some of the products during her show. “People had been telling me for years I should be using an eye cream,” Johansson told Barrymore. “Colin is the first partner I’ve ever had that used an eye cream.”

Johansson starred in Marvel’s Black Widow last year and voiced Ash in Sing 2. She recently filmed Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which stars Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Bill Murray. She will star in Disney’s Tower of Terror movie next.