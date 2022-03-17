Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Wouldn’t Have Dated Husband Colin Jost as a Teen

Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that she wouldn’t have dated her husband, Saturday Night Live cast member and co-head writer Colin Jost, as a teenager, and she had a hilarious reason why. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show the host inquired about the couple and displayed a picture of Jost from his high school years. “Oh, yeah, with the mushroom cut?” Johansson said, looking at the picture of Jost.

Barrymore asked if the Black Widow star would have dated Jost in his younger days, to which she swiftly replied, “I don’t think so.” She continued, “Firstly, my brother had that same haircut … both of my brothers and I just can’t. There’s no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like ‘I’ll try this.’” Barrymore later shared a photo of the couple from a 2019 episode of SNL and pointed out the adoring look on Jost’s face as he gazed upon his then-future wife. “That is the way a man is supposed to look at his woman,” she said. Johansson added, “Just feeling seen by somebody else … Just to be seen is what it’s all about.”

Johansson and Jost first met in 2006, while the Avengers actress was guest-hosting Saturday Night Live. [Some reports have indicated that they did not meet until 2010 but this is unconfirmed.] They reportedly did not begin dating until 2017, more than a decade after first meeting one another. They became engaged in May 2019 and later married in October 2020. Last year, Johansson delivered their first child, a boy named Cosmo. Notably, this is not Johansson’s only child, as she shares a 6-year-old daughter, Dorothy Rose, with Romain Dauriac, her ex-husband.

Back in July, Parade published an interview with Johansson — from 2020 — in which she talked about her life, career, and her relationship with Jost. “What you see is what you get with him,” she told the outlet. “He’s very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him.”

Johansson also explained that they had been friends for some time before they dated. It’s so funny to have a long-term shared experience with someone and then the relationship changes,” she said. At the time of the interview, she replied with a laughing, “No comment,” when asked about the possibility of marrying Jost. The Avengers actress also noted an SNL moment when she put her arms around Johansson and called him the love of her life. “His grandma asked him if he wrote that line for me!” she shared. “He was like, ‘No, grandma.’”