Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s Relationship Gets Tested in Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost star in a Super Bowl commercial for Amazon Alexa products, and it’s putting their relationship to the test. An early look at the ad was released on Monday, showing Alexa driving a wedge between Johansson and Jost through its intimate knowledge of their every thought. For some fans, this hit a little too close to home.

The premise of Jost and Johansson’s Alexa ad is that the virtual assistant is so intuitive it can practically “read your mind.” The ad then transitions into a few sketches where it ruins big moments for them by knowing too much about them and their plans. At one point, Jost tries to lie to Johansson about wanting to see her one-woman show, but Alexa spoils the moment. At another, the Amazon product unceremoniously informs Johannson she has bad breath.

The commercial ends with Jost and Johansson agreeing that it’s probably for the best that Amazon’s Alexa can’t really read their minds. However, some viewers have already gotten the wrong impression from the preview. They think that it’s in poor taste for Amazon to joke about security concerns when they’re a real concern for so many users.

“This is actually real and they had to work very hard to get her programmed correctly to be stealthy about it,” one commenter joked. Another added: “This would be funny if mind-reading wasn’t the end goal of all these algorithms,” while a third wrote: “No but it records everything you say within in its microphone range and uploads it to AI that predict your needs and desires…. so basically yea it knows what you are thinking.”

Many other commenters were more positive, writing that they were glad to finally see Johansson and Jost together on screen and remarking on what a cute couple they seem to be. Although both are actors, they have not done much together throughout their relationship and marriage. Fans are hoping that will change going forward.

As for Alexa, it doesn’t seem like Amazon is pushing any new hardware or features with this commercial. The Alexa is a voice-activated virtual assistant utilizing “weak artificial intelligence” to meet users’ needs. It is generally used through products like the Amazon Echo line of smart speakers, and has now been added to some Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and even Amazon mobile apps. It can also be used through newer Amazon hardware such as smart earbuds, smart glasses, smartwatches and rings and some compatible interfaces in cars.

The Super Bowl starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC. It will be streaming on live on Peacock as well. There’s no telling when exactly the infamous commercial break will begin.