Scarlett Johansson Announces New Endeavor

Scarlett Johansson is done playing Black Widow, but she’s still busy with new projects. The Marriage Story star announced a launch date for her own skincare line, The Outset, earlier this week. Johansson started an Instagram page to give fans a first-look at the beauty line, which she announced last year.

The Outset now has a website, and its Instagram page includes photos of Johansson and other models using the product. Johansson also shared a quote from the upcoming Vogue March 2022 issue. The brand is a partnership with Nafaji Companies, which reportedly invested $5 million to $10 million in the project, Women’s Wear Daily reported last year.

“I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful,” Johansson told Vogue. “But… How do I put this? I guess I always felt like I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me.”

The first products will be available on March 1. It’s not clear what the line will include, but one post with a copy of Vogue shows four different lotions. Johansson hopes The Outset will be a “truly universal and accessible brand,” she said in a video with co-founder Kate Foster, reports Page Six.

While many of Johansson’s fans are seriously excited for the product launch, her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, naturally had a joke ready. “Is this the best way to contact you? I’m starting a similar brand called ‘Part of a Face’ and would love to use this photo. Thanks,” Jost wrote in response to one picture that highlighted Johansson’s profile.

Johansson and Jost married in October 2020 and they welcomed their first child, Cosmo, in August 2021. Johansson also shares daughter Rose Dorothy, 7, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. In a December interview with PEOPLE, Johansson said Cosmo was “great” and is “making all the fun discoveries, like feet.”

Johansson, 37, is the latest celebrity to launch their own beauty line. Kylie Jenner is (almost) a billionaire thanks to Kylie Cosmetics, while Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jessica Alba have all found success in the industry. John Legend and Hailey Baldwin also plan to release skincare lines. Kim Kardashian is set to include skincare in her KKW Beauty empire as well.

Johansson starred as Natasha Romanoff one last time in Marvel’s Black Widow, which hit theaters last year. She also voiced Ash in Sing 2. In 2020, she joined the small club of actors nominated for two Oscars in one year thanks to Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Her next movie is Wes Anderson’s Astroid City.