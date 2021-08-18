Colin Jost Reveals His and Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy's Name

✖

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson announced Wednesday that they are parents to a brand new baby boy. Now, the SNL star and co-head writer has revealed the child's name, sharing on Instagram that they named the infant, Cosmo. Jost also added that they "love him very much" and that "privacy would be greatly appreciated." He also joked that "for all inquires" those interested in more information should reach out to their "publicist," Michael Che, Jost's Weekend Update co-host and fellow co-head writer.

Johansson and Jost first met in 2006, while the Black Widow actress was guest-hosting Saturday Night Live. [Some reports have indicated that they did not meet until 2010 but this is unconfirmed.] They reportedly did not begin dating until 2017, more than a decade after first meeting one another. They became engaged in May 2019, and later married in October 2020. It appears to be unclear exactly when the baby was born, as the couple seems to have kept the delivery quiet for an unknown period of time. Notably, this is not Johansson's first child, as she shares a 6-year-old daughter, Dorothy Rose, with Romain Dauriac, her ex-husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

Back in July, Parade published an interview with Johansson — from 2020 — in which she talked about her life, career, and her relationship with Jost. "What you see is what you get with him," she told the outlet. "He’s very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him."

Johansson also explained that they had been friends for some time before they dated. It’s so funny to have a long-term shared experience with someone and then the relationship changes," she said. At the time of the interview, she replied with a laughing, "no comment," when asked about the possibility of marrying Jost. The Avengers actress also noted an SNL moment when she put her arms around Johansson and called him the love of her life. "His grandma asked him if he wrote that line for me!" she shared. "He was like, 'No, grandma.'"

When asked about what she might be doing next, after her current projects were done, Johansson said, "I’m so used to going, going, going all the time. I don’t take the time to take it in because I’m constantly moving on to what’s next," She added, "As I’ve gotten older, I’ve tried to become much better at stopping and appreciating. I’m the one who tells my friends that a lot of wonderful things are going on. I should really do that more for myself."