Rihanna Reveals If Her Pregnancy Was 'Planned'

✖

Rihanna is eagerly counting down the days to the arrival of her first child with A$AP Rocky, and she's not shying away from giving fans all of the details. In a new interview with Vogue published Tuesday, the singer told all about her journey to motherhood, including whether or not she and her rapper boyfriend "planned" the pregnancy.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in mid-2021, confirmed in a late January outing that they were pregnant with their first child together. While the news certainly shocked unsuspecting fans, Rihanna admitted that she and A$AP weren't quite as shocked. The musician, 34, told the outlet that while she "wouldn't say [we were] planning" to get pregnant, they "certainly" were not "planning against it." Rihanna told Vogue that she doesn't "know when I ovulate or any of that type of s-," and she and A$AP "just had fun, and then it was there on the test." After seeing that positive pregnancy test, Rihanna shared that she "didn't waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor's office the next morning and our journey began."

Now several months into her pregnancy, Rihanna shared that it has mostly been a breeze. The singer had been expecting to experience morning sickness like her mother did, though she said so has been fortunate to avoid that so far. Rihanna also said the mood swings have been easier to manage than she was initially expecting. Although the soon-to-be mom said she was also "bracing myself for something insane" when it came to mood swings, as she "wouldn't have my usual coping mechanism: I can't just go and smoke a joint right now," she was "pleasantly surprised that I've been able to manage."

Although Rihanna is looking ahead to stepping into parenthood, telling Vogue that despite her new role as a soon-to-be mother, "none of the dials are turned down," she did admit that she has some apprehensions. The singer revealed that she is most concerned about the possibility of experiencing postpartum depression, asking, "will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me." Rihanna also dished that she and A$AP are figuring out other aspects of parenthood, such as childcare, the musician revealing that she has put a night nurse on hold but "they're going to have to fight my mom," and also balancing their careers and parenting. Rihanna admitted that "balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there's another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren't going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it."

Rihanna hasn't yet revealed her due date, though she did share that she wants her little one's birth to be a family occasion. Although COVID restrictions will likely limit the number of people she can have in the room when she gives birth, the singer joked, "Maybe I'll just have a party bus parked outside or something."