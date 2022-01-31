Rihanna is about to be a mom! The “Love On the Brain” singer is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. Although the couple has not officially announced the news, they were photographed out in New York City over the weekend, with Rihanna debuting a very visible baby bump.

PEOPLE wasfirst to confirm the exciting news in a Monday report. Theoutlet published several photos from the couple’s weekend outing, duringwhich Rihanna stepped out in A$AP Rocky’s hometown of Harlem jeans andan oversized pink jacket that she kept unbuttoned at the bottom,allowing her growing belly to peek through. She paired the outfit withplenty of jewels. In one photo, A$AP Rocky sweetly placed a kiss on hisgirlfriend’s forehead. Following the weekend outing, and amid PEOPLE‘s report, photographer Miles Diggs also confirmed the pregnancy. Diggs shared a close-up photo of the singer’s baby bump,tagging both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as he captioned the snapshot, “SHEIS !” At this time, further details about the pregnancy, including thebaby’s sex and Rihanna’s due date, have not been revealed.

https://twitter.com/IAMFASHlON/status/1488168718932840449?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After first sparking romance rumors back in 2013, and after years of friendship, reports surfaced in November 2020 that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating in November 2020 following the singer’s split her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. However, the pair kept their relationship status secret until May 2021 when the rapper confirmed his romantic relationship with Rihanna for GQ’s June/July 2021 cover story, in which he fondly called Rihanna “the love of my life” and “my lady.” The rapper told the outlet it is “so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” He added, “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

In that same interview, A$AP Rocky even opened up about his desire to one day start a family Asked about children, he said, “if that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” adding that he felt pretty confident in his parenting skills. He told the outlet, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” Just a few months later, in early December, the pair found themselves at the center of pregnancy rumors, which Rihanna seemingly shut down and denied in an interaction with fans.

News of the couple’s baby on the way was met with a round of congratulatory messages. Responding to Diggs’ post, one person wrote, “such a cute picture. Congratulations.” Another fan commented, “CONGRATULATIONS YOU’RE GONNA BE THE BEST MOM EVER.” Meanwhile, somebody else dubbed the image “the most iconic picture of the decade.”