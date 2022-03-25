Rihanna Gives Playful Response to Photographer Questioning Her About Ring

Wedding bells aren’t exactly ringing in the foreseeable future for Rihanna. The singer offered a very playful response to a photographer’s question about a possible engagement ring and from boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

In a video captured by the Daily Mail, the Fenty mogul was spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles while wearing some stately jewelry on her ring finger. One photographer approached her about her, noting the large rock on her hand. “That’s a beautiful ring on your finger. Are you engaged?” he asked, to which the Grammy winner responded laughing, “This old ring?” The photographer prodded for more information, telling her, “Come on,” but Rihanna wasn’t budging. “You come on,” she shot back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now that the singer is in her third trimester of pregnancy, she’s had time to hypothesize about the type of mother she wishes to be. The Anti artist recently told Elle that she feels she most identifies with Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice’s parenting style. “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna said. “Psycho about it.”

Rihanna announced her pregnancy with a New York photoshoot in January, flaunting her baby bump front and center. Sources shared with PEOPLE at the time that the singer was more than excited to be welcoming her first child. “Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different,” the source said, adding that they both “couldn’t be happier.” “They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

But pregnancy hasn’t been all daisies. She opened up about some of her pregnancy struggles with Elle, saying that makeup has helped her deal with some of the issues.”There’s also those days… especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, ‘Oh, do I have to get dressed?’ Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,” Rihanna shared.