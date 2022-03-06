Rihanna Shares New Baby Bump Photos

Rihanna continues to be the most stylish expectant mother of all time, and she recently showed off her baby bump in style. The singer and beauty mogul is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and she has been sharing photos on her Instagram since her announcement. On Saturday, the Fenty creator shared two looks. The first was a photoset featuring a teal bodysuit with strategic cutouts and an olive coat, and she captioned the post “thicc.” Her next photos featured an outfit that was a bit more buttoned-up, donning a shearling and leather floor-length coat with matching thigh-high boots. “i can’t stand me…” she wrote In the caption.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, the “Rude Boy” singer spoke publicly for the first time about showing off her trendsetting pregnancy fashion and how she’s taking everything in. “It’s a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it,” she said.

Though it’s been fun growing into her pregnant fashion, the Savage x Fenty owner reveals that it’s not always easy adjusting to her new body. “I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” she added, noting that, “It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Aside from the clothes, she’s making sure to keep her body up-to-date with a beauty routine for her ever-changing figure. She says “staying moisturized, from head to toe,” is important. The Fenty Beauty owner also says she never leaves the house without her “Gloss Bomb for sure.”

The pregnancy news comes nearly a year after Rocky covered GQ Magazine as the “Prettiest Man Alive” where he gushed about the Barbados-born star. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said, calling Rihanna “the one” and revealed that they’d taken cross-country road trips during the pandemic and were working on new music together. “It’s just a different point of view.”

In the same interview, he gushed about the potential of becoming a father one day. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’d be an incredible, remarkable overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he said.