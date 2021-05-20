A$AP Rocky Finally Speaks out on Rihanna Romance Rumors

✖

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are officially an item! Following years of rumors that they were more than just friends, the "Wild for the Night" rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, confirmed his relationship status for GQ's June/July 2021 cover story, revealing that he and Rihanna are dating.

Confirming their relationship to the outlet, A$AP revealed that he is head over heels in love with the singer, whom he fondly called "the love of my life" and "my lady." Reflecting on their relationship, he said that it is "so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." He added, "I think when you know, you know. She's The One."

The couple first sparked romance rumors back in 2013, the year he opened for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour, and speculation on their relationship status hasn't let up in the years since. The speculation picked up again following Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020, and the rumors reached a high in late November 2020 after the two singers were spotted grabbing dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York. In April, a source told Us Weekly, "it's obvious they’re a couple and also are each other's best friend. They kid around a lot [and] laugh a lot. They have private date nights together a lot and have a blast hanging out together." According to that source, the couple was attempting to keep their relationship private, as they "just don't want people in their business. They're two chill people that don't want that kind of attention, so they show up randomly to a spot and nobody really knows until afterwards."

While A$AP refrained from dishing too many details about their relationship, including just how long they have been an item, they appear to be going strong. In fact, the rapper even has babies on the mind. Asked about children, he said, "if that's in my destiny, absolutely," and he feels pretty confident in his parenting skills. He told the outlet, "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

For now, though, A$AP is focusing on his music. In the cover story, he revealed that Rihanna has been a creative partner on his upcoming he record, explaining that she has "absolutely" inspired some of his music. He said, "I think it's important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It's just a different point of view."