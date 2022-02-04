A$AP Rocky Reportedly Can’t Stop Doting Over Rihanna Amid Pregnancy

Rihanna is reportedly getting all of A$AP Rocky’s attention during her pregnancy with the couple’s first child. The couple has been together for nearly two years and shattered the internet this week by confirming their pregnancy in an adorable maternity shoot in Harlem, New York. They are excited to start their family together, with a source telling PEOPLE that Rocky and Rihanna “each knew and respected the other through music, their collaboration, and their other work.”

The source added, “It has grown from there. He admired her and was even awed by her. He was eager to start a relationship and felt she was worth waiting for. They always have fun together. They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other’s lives. A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it. From the very beginning, he’s doted on her. He’s over-the-top romantic and sends her room full of flowers all the time.”

The “Rude Boy” singer took to her social media this week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look. “How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned a side profile photo of her looking down at her growing belly. She also shared several photos from her pregnancy announcement that set the internet ablaze.

Rocky was featured as GQ‘s “Prettiest Man Alive” in May 2021. For his feature, he described the Savage x Fenty owner as “the one” and the love of his life. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said, adding they’d taken cross-country road trips during the pandemic and were working on new music together. “It’s just a different point of view.”

He also gushed over the possibility of being a father one day. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’d be an incredible, remarkable overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” Now, it’s very much a reality.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s love story began nearly a decade ago. They first dated and collaborated on the 2013 hit single “Fashion Killa.” They split, remained friends, and found their way back to one another in November 2020.