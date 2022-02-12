Rihanna Speaks out on Pregnancy for The First Time Since Baby Bump Reveal

Rihanna is basking in her pregnancy. The singer recently confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The pair have been an item for two years after first dating in 2013 and rekindling their flame in 2020. It’s the first baby for Rocky as well. In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, the “Rude Boy” singer spoke publicly for the first time about showing off her trendsetting pregnancy fashion and how she’s taking everything in. “It’s a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it,” she said.

Though it’s been fun growing into her pregnant fashion, the Savage x Fenty owner reveals that it’s not always easy adjusting to her new body. “I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” she added, noting that, “It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Aside from the clothes, she’s making sure to keep her body up-to-date with a beauty routine for her ever-changing figure. She says “staying moisturized, from head to toe,” is important. The Fenty Beauty owner also says she never leaves the house without her “Gloss Bomb for sure.”

The pregnancy news comes nearly a year after Rocky covered GQ Magazine as the “Prettiest Man Alive” where he gushed about the Barbados-born star. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said, calling Rihanna “the one” and revealed that they’d taken cross-country road trips during the pandemic and were working on new music together. “It’s just a different point of view.”

In the same interview, he gushed about the potential of becoming a father one day. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’d be an incredible, remarkable overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” he said.

Rocky is reportedly doting over his pregnant lady, making sure she feels extra special at all costs. On a recent red carpet, when asked what his favorite product of Rihanna’s is, he simply replied that she is.