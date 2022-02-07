‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alum Shay Mitchell Pregnant With Second Child

Former Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell had exciting news to share with her fans on Monday. She is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Matte Babel. The two are also parents to their 2-year-old daughter Atlas.

Mitchell, 34, shared a trio of photos showing off her bare baby bump on Instagram. Her announcement came a week after her grandmother died, and she reflected on two major life changes happening so close to one another. “Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” Mitchell wrote Monday. “It is also my most challenging season to date.”

The Dollface star said she “can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along,” by providing her with an “other-worldly joy” during a moment of deep despair. “Yet, this is proof that love, life, and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day,” Mitchell continued. “Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

Back on Jan. 30, Mitchell shared a collection of intimate photos with her grandmother, whom she called her number one cheerleader. “My heart is broken,” Mitchell wrote at the time. “Although I feel so grateful to have been able to spend such incredible moments with her and my family over 34 years plus having Atlas also be able to have her own special relationship with her, it’s hard to say that this will ever get easier because right now the pain I feel is excruciating knowing that she is gone.”

Mitchell and Babel have been together since 2017. They welcomed Atlas in October 2019. In 2020, Mitchell said they are not in a rush to get engaged. Although she loves weddings, she told Entertainment Tonight it was “just not something I care for myself,” which surprised Babel. “He’s been like, ‘You sure?’” she told ET. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we work so well right now.’ It’s great and this dynamic just works for us.”

Mitchell starred as Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017. She also had a main role in the first season of Netflix’s You. Since 2019, she has played Stella Cole on the Hulu sitcom Dollface.