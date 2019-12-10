Shay Mitchell’s Breastfeeding Photo on Instagram Ignites Social Media

Shay Mitchell appears to be living her very best life as a mom to her newborn daughter Atlas. On Dec. 10, the Pretty Little Liars star showcased one of her mother-daughter bonding moments as she could be seen breastfeeding her little one in a glamorous photo. And, of course, Instagram users had plenty to say about the snap.

In the photo, Mitchell, wearing a flowy, green robe, stares straight at the camera as her daughter breastfeeds.

“Breast friends,” the actor cheekily captioned the snap.

While many took to the comments section to send Mitchell some kind notes, others couldn’t help but share their not-so-positive messages for the actor.

“I’m a fan of her, but this picture just says but it’s an attention getter,” one person commented. “She’s not even looking at the baby, she’s not connected with the baby she’s connected with camera.”

“Wow talk about screaming for attention,” another bluntly wrote.

“This picture does not capture a moment with your child at all if I’m being honest like, it’s like your just using her as a prop more so,” yet another user wrote.

Even though some users led with a little negativity, there were many more who loved Mitchell’s photo and said as much in the comments.

“Such a beautiful sight to see this special bond between mother and child,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely Amazing! @shaymitchell Thank you for normalizing breastfeeding,” another commented, and added the most perfect hashtag to boot, “#mybodymybabymybusiness.”

Mitchell’s latest Instagram post comes almost two months after she welcomed her daughter into the world. To announce the news, Mitchell and her boyfriend, Matte Babel, showcased a photo of their little one on social media. In the snap, the new mom could be seen lovingly holding her daughter’s hand.

“Never letting go,” she captioned the post.

Ever since welcoming Atlas Noa, Mitchell has shared many updates regarding her little one on social media for all of her fans to see. On Nov. 6, a couple of weeks after she first gave birth, the Dollface actor showed off another photo of her daughter along with an incredibly moving caption about motherhood.

“Atlas Noa, In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love…then came you,” she began her caption. Mitchell went on to write, “Just know, sweet girl – Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama.”