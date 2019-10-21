‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Shay Mitchell Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Matte Babel

Congratulations are in order for Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell. The 32-year-old actress gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on Sunday, announcing it along with boyfriend Matte Babel on social media.

“Never letting go,” Mitchell captioned a photo of her holding her new baby’s hand.

It is Babel and Mitchell’s first child since the pair met in January 2017 through mutual friends according to PEOPLE. The couple announced the pregnancy back in June and also had a creative way of revealing the gender of the “bun in the oven.”

“There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!! WOW … It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you,” Mitchell wrote in the video announcing her pregnancy. The couple later had a Pink and Blue Power Ranger battle it out, with the Pink Ranger winning out to show the baby would be a girl.

“Shay wanted to surprise Matte with a gender reveal that would keep him guessing, but it was a surprise for her too,” the description for the gender reveal clip read. “So they left it up to Shay’s assistant Liz to do the planning. They saw a lot of gender reveals that involved pink and blue cake and balloons, but thought a touch of drama would really set this one apart from the rest.”

The joyous occasion follows the heartbreaking revelation back in January that Mitchell had miscarried in 2018.

“Although it was an amazing year, it didn’t come without some hardships,” she wrote in her Instagram Story at the time. “Of course I’m super happy, but I still feel for the one that I lost. I know other women and other friends of mine who’ve gone through a way harder journey…It’s just really tough because you feel broken, as a woman, and that’s not a great feeling.”

Despite giving birth and holding onto her little one tight in the photo shared to Instagram, Mitchell made it clear that she won’t be taking too much time off from her career.

“My entire team knows that there’s no maternity leave for me,” Mitchell told PEOPLE. “I do a lot of my work on my phone and I have another company that I run. I love what I do, so for me it doesn’t feel like work.”

No matter what, congratulations to the new parents. The trials and joys of parenthood now open for them.