‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Shay Mitchell Reveals Which Co-Stars Have Met Baby Daughter Atlas

Shay Mitchell welcomed her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel last month, and it seems she’s already getting great parenting advice from one of her Pretty Little Liars co-stars. Entertainment Tonight caught up with the 32-year-old mom at a recent event and asked her which actor from the show has already met the baby girl. “Troian Bellisario,” Mitchell was quick to respond.

Bellisario, who plays Spencer Hastings on Petty Little Liars, gave birth to a daughter of her own last year. “She has been the person I’ve gone to for the most advice, obviously having a daughter of her own. But the other girls will definitely be meeting her soon,” Mitchell said of Bellisario.

“I’m the luckiest person in the world. She is not only such an incredible person, but the best mom ever. And so to have her give me advice is like, more than I could ever ask for,” she continued.

She’s been a mom for about a month, and seems to be loving every minute of it. “She is so incredible and growing every single day,” Mitchell said about her daughter. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

“[What’s surprised me is] just how little sleep you actually need to function, so that is what I’ve learned. And [I’ve learned] just to stop everything and really take it all in, because they do grow so fast. So that’s what I’m trying to do I always knew [Babel] was going to be an incredible dad. So, it’s really cool,” she continued. “And he’s like, such a pro.”

Mitchell said she’s also very exciting to experience the holidays for the first time as a mom. “It feels different [celebrating the holidays as a mom]. I’m now shopping for her more than for me,” she said. It’s not about my wardrobe anymore, it’s about her and all the Christmas dresses. I’m just super excited to be able to celebrate this holiday season, our first one with her.”

She also addressed the recent mom shaming she experienced for going to a party a few days after giving birth. “I’m going to post whenever I kind of feel like it,” she said. “…Now there will be a lot more of the mama bear coming out. Don’t mess with her.”

Mitchell announced the birth of her daughter in an Instagram post on October 20. In it, she is holding her newborn’s tiny hand. “Never letting go…,” she wrote.