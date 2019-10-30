Shay Mitchell Slams Mom Shaming Trolls After Spotted Celebrating Drake’s Birthday After Daughter’s Birth

Actress Shay Mitchell was recently spotted out celebrating Drake’s birthday, shortly after giving birth to her infant daughter, and she is now slamming the mom-shaming trolls who’ve been criticizing her. According to PEOPLE, Mitchell posted a video on Instagram of herself talking to followers, and she spoke candidly about her critics.

“I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party,” she wrote. One of the comments that was visible stated, “Mother of the year award right here!!!! As if you seriously could leave your baby to go party?!!! I hope the child’s aid look into this and your abilities to be a good parent cause damn!!! Lacking some serious skills there (sic) sweety! #selfish.”

“Disgusting… leaving your newborn only days after birth,” another Instagram user wrote, prompting Mitchell to reply in the comments, “Days? [Laugh out loud] honey, just because I posted on that day doesn’t mean she was born on that day.”

She also clarified that “it wasn’t three days” because she did not give birth the same day she announced the arrival of her daughter.

The Pretty Little Liars star only announced the arrival of her baby one week ago, so it did not take long for the mommy-shamers to come out against her.

In the post, Mitchell shared a photo holding her daughter’s hand, and wrote in the caption, “Never letting go.”

One critic took to the comments to chide her, writing, “….except when there’s a party to go to, right?! Disgusting…leaving your newborn only days after her birth.”

This set of a lengthy discussion among user, with many defending Mitchell. “Literally stop judging her I’m sure at that time of night the baby is sleeping we also don’t know when she gave birth to,” one follower said to a critic.

“Also when the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan does this literally nobody has anything to say. Everybody parents differently and there’s nothing wrong with leaving your baby with a family/nanny for A NIGHT,” the fan added.

“Seriously, stop with the mom-shaming. That is what’s disgusting,” someone else said. “So she gave birth recently.. Doesn’t mean her life suddenly became prohibited and that she’s restricted to do certain things. Parents don’t need to be punished for being parents. It doesn’t hurt her and/or her daughter for her to have a little fun and it was one night. It was a freakin birthday party.”

