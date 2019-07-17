‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alum Shay Mitchell Breaks Down Over Previous Miscarriage: ‘I Still Feel for the One I Lost’

Shay Mitchell is opening about heartbreaking miscarriage. The actress, who is currently chronicling her latest pregnancy on YouTube, opened up about the heartbreaking experience on the Wednesday, July 17, episode of Almost Ready. Mitchell announced her pregnancy at the end of June, five months after her miscarriage.

“I chose to hold on until I announced [my second pregnancy] because of the first time,” the You star said on the show’s first episode. “It didn’t go as I had hoped for, and it was extremely difficult… When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it. I still have those photos on my phone. I still have all the doctor visit [videos], and it’s weird because I haven’t looked at them, but it’s not like I forgot about that happening. Of course, I’m, like, super happy, but I still feel for the one that I lost.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum and her Canadian boyfriend, Matte Babel, broke the news about their new pregnancy earlier this summer and have kept fans up to date on YouTube ever since.

“Does this mean that I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?” the actress captioned a bare baby bump photo on Instagram last month.

The music reporter also celebrated the news with his own post at the time, writing: “Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you’ve had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you’re going to be an incredible mom… We’re lucky to have you, love you.”

In the first episode of the YouTube original series, Mitchell also showed off her future baby’s nursery, which has yet to be decorated.

“We haven’t touched one thing in here because of the miscarriage,” the pregnant star says in the video. “I just want to wait it out. I want to get to as late as possible and then I’ll do this.”

“Fortunately, it was one time. I know other friends, other women, who have gone through a way harder journey… It’s just really tough because you feel broken as a woman and that’s not a great feeling,” she added.

The actress and her boyfriend have been having some fun as they wait for the arrival of their first child together, recently sharing the hilarious way they discovered the baby-to-be’s gender: through a Power Ranger fight.

After a Pink Power Ranger and a Blue Power Ranger began fighting in their backyard in another video, the couple was overjoyed when the Pink Ranger turned out victorious, signaling they were having a baby girl.

“Oh, my God, everybody freaking knew!” Mitchell said. “I thought it was a boy for the longest time. Obviously, I’m super happy. I’m just like, it’s crazy. Everybody was right.”

“Never in the history of reveals have I seen Power Rangers,” she added.