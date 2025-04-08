3 Best Movies Tubi Just Added for April 2025

Tubi has thousands and thousands of movies, all available for free.

With that in mind, it can be tough to figure out what’s worth watching. Here are three of the best movies added to the streamer in April.

Kill Bill 1 & 2

Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to martial arts flicks stars Uma Thurman as The Bride, a woman left for dead by a group of assassins known as the Deadly Vipers. She swears revenge on the group and hunts them all down one by one.

Drive (2011)

This moody, neon-lit thriller stars Ryan Gosling as an unnamed Hollywood stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver for bank robberies in his free time. Along the way, he falls in love with his neighbor (Carey Mulligan), but when her husband (Oscar Isaac) is released from prison, the two men are pulled into a criminal plot that threatens to consume them all.

The Silence of the Lambs

One of three films to win every major award at the Oscars, this psychological thriller likely needs no introduction. Jodie Foster stars as FBI trainee Clarice Starling, who is attempting to apprehend the serial killer known as Buffalo Bill. To do so, she will have to cooperate with imprisoned serial killer and genius cannibal known as Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Perkins) for information.