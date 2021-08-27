Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Ripped for Absolutely Clueless Purchase for Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have flaunted their fortune on social media plenty of times in the past, but their latest strange purchase really rubbed people the wrong way. Back on Tuesday, Jenner shared photos of a classic yellow school bus they apparently purchased just for their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Many found this in poor taste, with some accusing Jenner and Scott of doing "middle-class cosplay" and allowing Stormi to play "make-believe poor."

Jenner, 24, shared a series of photos of Stormi inside and outside the bus. "All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her," Jenner captioned one picture. Another picture showed Stormi walking down the bus aisle by herself. Stormi was seen wearing a Space Jam shirt, the same shirt she wore in a photo gallery Jenner shared on Tuesday. "Favorite girl," Jenner captioned the gallery.

Just last week, sources told TMZ Jenner is expecting her second child with Scott. Another source later told E! News that Stormi is "fully aware" that her mother is pregnant and is "so excited." Stormi is "always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute," the source claimed. "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."