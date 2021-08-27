Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Ripped for Absolutely Clueless Purchase for Daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have flaunted their fortune on social media plenty of times in the past, but their latest strange purchase really rubbed people the wrong way. Back on Tuesday, Jenner shared photos of a classic yellow school bus they apparently purchased just for their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Many found this in poor taste, with some accusing Jenner and Scott of doing "middle-class cosplay" and allowing Stormi to play "make-believe poor."
Jenner, 24, shared a series of photos of Stormi inside and outside the bus. "All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her," Jenner captioned one picture. Another picture showed Stormi walking down the bus aisle by herself. Stormi was seen wearing a Space Jam shirt, the same shirt she wore in a photo gallery Jenner shared on Tuesday. "Favorite girl," Jenner captioned the gallery.
Just last week, sources told TMZ Jenner is expecting her second child with Scott. Another source later told E! News that Stormi is "fully aware" that her mother is pregnant and is "so excited." Stormi is "always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute," the source claimed. "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."
rich people are literally so far from reality they bought a school bus for stormi to sit on pic.twitter.com/Fa4wTJOvB4— bd (@biancadanello) August 24, 2021
Although Jenner has said she wanted Stormi to have a sibling, she has not publicly commented on the pregnancy rumors. Her family is reportedly excited about adding another member to the family as well. "Everyone in the family is so excited... and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has," the source told E! News.
i feel like travis buying stormi a school bus so she can role play being a normal kid is going to be an event she'll have to unpack in therapy one day pic.twitter.com/TUkxIdXAw0— internet baby (@kirkpate) August 25, 2021
Jenner and Scott split in October 2019, but there were rumors of a reunion earlier this year. Those rumors heated up when they went to Disneyland together in May. They also appeared at a red carpet event together in New York City in June. During a Keeping Up With the Kardashians post-finale reunion special, Jenner said she was not thinking about marriage at the moment, "but I would hope to get married one day." Scroll on to see more responses to Jenner and Scott's latest crazy purchase for Stormi.
everyday kylie jenner wakes up and finds ways to cosplay middle class— togepi enthusiast 🫖 (@buttcr4cked) August 25, 2021
"Stormi has been obsessed with the public school system (thanks, Dream), so her dad rented a big yellow school bus for the day," one fan wrote. "Next week her parents are renting out a school cafeteria so she can experience public school lunches or as I call it, something from Kris' cookbook."
Stormi is so rich her dad Travis surprised her with a yellow school bus so she can act middle class for the day 😂 pic.twitter.com/UnBeWoY5W0— Samantha Schou (@Samantha_Schou) August 24, 2021
"Kylie Jenner surprised her daughter with a school bus so she could ride on it????" another fan tweeted. "They're really living a different life I can't even wrap my head around that lol."
I have been laughing at this for a full 24 hours.
The Jenners doing middle class cosplay pic.twitter.com/ATaVJZRp1a— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) August 26, 2021
"Saw Kylie's story about Travis 'surprising' Stormi with a yellow school bus so she can pretend to be middle class for the day and I damn near broke my ankle running to Twitter," one person tweeted.
Stormi got to play make-believe poor today 🥰 ✨ pic.twitter.com/8VUajF7K5C— King Al G Rhythm (@TheBryceShow) August 24, 2021
"I could've done w/o seeing Kylie post about her & Travis buying that school bus for Stormi, they could've kept that one to themselves," one person wrote.