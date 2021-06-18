Kylie Jenner Teases Marriage, Travis Scott Relationship on 'KUWTK' Reunion

✖

Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott sparked rumors that their relationship is back on after Jenner and their daughter, 3-year-old Stormi Webster, supported Scott at his Parsons Benefit Gala in New York City. That red carpet appearance comes as Jenner, 23, talked about marriage in Thursday night's Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special. Jenner also revealed why Scott, 29, never appeared on the show with her.

“I’m not thinking about marriage right now, but I would hope to get married one day," Jenner told host Andy Cohen during the first part of the KUWTK reunion special, notes InTouch Weekly. The episode aired a week after the formal Keeping Up With The Kardashians series finale aired. The second half of the reunion special will air on Thursday, June 24. Jenner's sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, and her mother Kris Jenner all participated as well.

(Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School)

Elsewhere in the episode, Jenner told Cohen she is "not friends" with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, but they are on good terms. "If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him," she said. As for why Scott never appeared on the show, Jenner said he simply didn't want to be filmed and she never pressured him to be on the series.

On Tuesday night, Jenner, Scott, and Stormi surprisingly appeared together at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 to support Scott. The rapper even referred to Jenner as "wifey," a term he often used when they were still dating. "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," Scott reportedly said during a speech at the event.

Jenner and Scott broke up in October 2019, but there have been rumors of a reunion in recent months. In May, the two took a family trip to Disneyland. A source also told TMZ they were back together, but not "exclusively." Jenner made a rare public response to the gossip though, tweeting that the reports were made up. "I'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true," she wrote.

However, after Tuesday's red carpet event, a source told PEOPLE there is a "different energy" to their relationship. "Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now," the source claimed. "Kylie and Travis are very close again. Kylie flew to NYC to support him. It's just great to see them back together." The source later said the two were not putting any "pressure" on the relationship. "The focus was always on being the best co-parents," the source explained. "They still keep separated homes in L.A. because this is what works for them."