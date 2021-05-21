Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spark Reunion Rumors With Family Trip

✖

Fans have speculated for months now on whether Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott are official again, and after a recent trip the two took together, onlookers are convinced they're back together. The two took a family trip to Disneyland and shared photos online with their millions of followers, adding more confirmation that they may just be a pair again. However, on the flip side, the two have done a stunning job at co-parenting since their split, and this simply could be another attempt to provide their daughter, Stormi, as much family time as possible.

Scott first shared a photo to his Instagram account show two separate, adorable photos of him and his daughter in similar cream-colored outfits. While Jenner was nowhere to be seen in the photo, according to Cosmopolitan she shared a number of videos to her Instagram story that showed her at Disneyland with the two as well.

One fan wrote, "Travis and Kylie r def back together," while someone else said, "Pls the fact that travis, kylie and stormi is at disneyland rn." Ever since the two split in 2019, their followers have been waiting for the day they could possibly get back together. One source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are definitely "having fun together" again as they've always had a "strong connection," but did not disclose if they're for sure an item again or not. "Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together," the insider said after the two recently showed off a little PDA while celebrating Scott's 29th birthday in Miami, Florida. "They've always had a strong connection and chemistry and they're exploring their relationship romantically again."

The two have been on-again and off-again ever since 2017, but even shortly after their breakup, the two seemed to be cordial as they were still caught out in public together. "They've been co-parenting so well together and have a lot of love for each other," the insider added. "Everyone around them can see that." Jenner and Scott quickly became one of Hollywood's most favorite couples after they turned their friendship into something romantic. Through the years, Jenner's family seems to be on board with their relationship as well as they've continued to show support for Scott on special occasions. Although he's been a big part of her life, the rapper doesn't show face very often on her famous show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, appearing to stay more private.