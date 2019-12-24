Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Got a Two-Story Playhouse for Christmas and Fans Can’t Believe It

Christmas came early for Kylie Jenner‘s daughter! The makeup mogul posted a new vlog on YouTube on Monday, Dec. 23 where she took fans through the process of decorating her home for Christmas. She also revealed that her 22-month-old daughter, Stormi, had already received a Christmas gift from her “Lovey,” Kris Jenner, sharing footage of the momager surprising Stormi with a two-story playhouse.

“Earlier today, my mom actually surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time and I filmed it,” Jenner told the camera during her vlog before the clip cut to footage from earlier that day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Why are you crying?” Jenner asks her mom, who is wearing red and white striped pajamas and sunglasses. Kris tearfully replied that the moment was “[making] her emotional.”

“You surprised me with a house?” Jenner asked as she zoomed the camera in on the miniature home set up in the backyard. “It’s for Stormi,” her mom replied.

“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder told the camera as she walked outside to take a closer look. She pointed out the “Welcome Friends” sign above the playhouse door and exclaimed, “This makes me wanna cry” before walking into the setup, which was white with black shutters and features multiple doors, an air conditioning unit, a loft, a second-story balcony and a doorbell.

“This just reminds me of when you were a little girl,” Kris tells her daughter, who replies, “This is the cutest thing of all time.” “I want you to have the same memories with your daughter,” Kris says.

Jenner then shared footage of Kris leading Stormi out to the mini house before the toddler explored the inside of her new digs. “Thank you Lovey,” she told her grandmother.

Fans on Twitter quickly began sharing their reactions to the extravagant gift.

Me seeing stormi’s mini house is bigger than my bedroom #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/hYTEyVGDCI — Akifa🦋 (@akifabegum9) December 23, 2019

Me getting dressed to go to work so I can afford rent when there’s 2 year old Stormi that has a air conditioned two story play house with a balcony pic.twitter.com/MWD20XHOnp — ♏︎ (@vxdhxx) December 23, 2019

Wth @ stormi getting a house for christmas while i’m here like pic.twitter.com/kQqbvGGS5e — amani (@amanisvf) December 23, 2019

“stormi just got this playhouse and I can’t even afford an apartment,” someone wrote. “stormi is so rich she can afford to live out the house already,” joked another. A third tweet read, “stormi has her own mansion at the age of 1 and i can just about afford a meal at mcdonalds.”

Other people joked about how to score a stay in the mini home.

me pretending to be a spoon at Stormi’s playhouse pic.twitter.com/sRJFZlExXR — contenido neto 🎅🏼 (@netovro) December 24, 2019

Me pretending to be a doll so I can live in Stormi’s mansion for free pic.twitter.com/9N4EMmQwdw — not gerry (@fvckgerry) December 24, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Pierre Suu