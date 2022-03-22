Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Just Changed Their Son’s Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newborn son is no longer running with the wolves. On Monday, Jenner announced on her Instagram Story that she and Scott decided that the original name that they gave their son, Wolf, no longer fit him. The reality star gave birth to her son on Feb. 2.

Despite the fact that they previously revealed that their son’s name was Wolf, Jenner wrote that this isn’t the case anymore. As for the reason behind the name change, she explained that they “just really didn’t feel like it was him.” She went on to write that she wanted to share this news as she had been “seeing Wolf everywhere.” While Jenner revealed that her son’s name is no longer Wolf, she did not share what they have subsequently decided to name him.

https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1506054461592010752

The news is sure to send the internet into a frenzy, but there’s one person who will probably be very onboard with this change. Weeks after Jenner gave birth, her former friend Tammy Hembrow threw some shade her way because her son is also named Wolf. According to The Sun, some of Jenner’s fans called Hembrow out for being “petty” over the naming situation. In turn, Hembrow posted a photo of her 6-year-old son and captioned it, “My Wolf.” Jenner and Hembrow apparently had a falling out after the latter began dating Tyga, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ex-boyfriend.

Jenner and Scott welcomed their son on Feb. 2. Days after sharing that their son was born, Jenner shared on her Instagram Story that their newborn’s name was Wolf Webster. In case you’re wondering where the “Webster” part of the moniker comes from, the rapper’s real name is Jacques Berman Webster III. However, since then, Jenner and Scott, who are also parents to daughter Stormi, have changed their minds about their little one’s name.

Since giving birth to her son, Jenner has kept details about her growing family close to her chest. Although, she did briefly chronicle how she’s doing after giving birth in late March. She told her followers that “postpartum has not been easy” following her second baby’s arrival. The 24-year-old added, “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter.” Jenner continued to write on her Instagram Story that she’s learning to be kinder to her body, especially as it allowed her to give birth to a “whole human, a beautiful healthy boy.” The makeup mogul ended her message by writing, “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back.’ Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!”