Kylie Jenner Details Difficult Postpartum Experience After Welcoming Son Wolf

Kylie Jenner is opening about her especially difficult postpartum experience following the birth of her second child, Wolf. The mother of two tells “postpartum moms: that postpartum has not been easy” in a series of posts to her Instagram story on Tuesday.

“This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” Jenner, 24, said, per PEOPLE. The reality star and her longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child together, son Wolf on Feb. 2, 2022. They also share a daughter, Stormi Webster, 4, whose birthday coincidentally falls on Feb. 1.

According to PEOPLE, the new addition came with an extra warm welcome as sources close to the couple claim Kylie wanted “to give Stormi a sibling for a while” before the pregnancy. “She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again,” a source told PEOPLE after Jenner announced her pregnancy. “She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she continued. “And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

Jenner, who successfully runs multiple businesses including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim, and maybe soon a baby product business, went on to admit “it’s been hard” and that she “didn’t even think [she’d] make it to this workout today.” She added, “But I’m here, and I’m feeling better. So you got this!”

She continued with a few more posts to her story. “It’s OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself… And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy,” she said. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back,’ ” Jenner also said. “Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!”